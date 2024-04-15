Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $90.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

