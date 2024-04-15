Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $184.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $177.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

