Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE SKE opened at C$6.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.67. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

