Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($16.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($16.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($17.10). The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($16.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.50) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Skillsoft Stock Down 4.5 %

SKIL opened at $8.69 on Monday. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.