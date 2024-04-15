SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.3 %

SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $51,782.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SmartFinancial

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.