Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

