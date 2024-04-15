StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAST. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.