StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

GBR opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.39. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

