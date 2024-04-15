StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

