StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %
SMMF stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
