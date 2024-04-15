S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 179,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.