S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SANW stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
