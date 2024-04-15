TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.57.

T has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$21.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.42. The firm has a market cap of C$32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.999543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

