The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.