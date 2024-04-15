The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

