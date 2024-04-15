The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $342.87 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

