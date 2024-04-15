The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $342.87 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.