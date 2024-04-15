The Lovesac Company Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Get Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

LOVE opened at $19.51 on Monday. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

