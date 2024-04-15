The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

PNC stock opened at $150.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.10.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

