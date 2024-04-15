The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.25 on Friday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.99.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 222.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RealReal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

