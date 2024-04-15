Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Tigo Energy

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $229,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tigo Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

