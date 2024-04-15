Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.