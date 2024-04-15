TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,615.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $80,023 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

