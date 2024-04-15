Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 7.2 %

VEEE opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.