Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VEEE opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.
