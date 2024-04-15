Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 977,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

