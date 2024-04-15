United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

