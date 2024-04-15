Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Univest Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

UVSP opened at $18.72 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

