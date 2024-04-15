Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.77 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

