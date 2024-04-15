UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

