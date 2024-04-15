Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12,259 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.