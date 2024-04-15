Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,483 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.1 %

CPB stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

