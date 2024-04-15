Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $658.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

