Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

