Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $674.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.11.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

