Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.90%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

