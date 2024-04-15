Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

