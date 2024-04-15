Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after acquiring an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

BWA opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

