Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Veracyte Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.62.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 533.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
