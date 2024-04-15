Victoria Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:VGC)

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$96.42 million during the quarter.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.