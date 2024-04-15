VinFast Auto (VFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. On average, analysts expect VinFast Auto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 10.7 %

VFS stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. ( NASDAQ:VFS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

VFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

