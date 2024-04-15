Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

