Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.92. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.