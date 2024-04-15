Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

