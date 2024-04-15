voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 10.1 %

VJET opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

