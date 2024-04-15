voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Up 10.1 %
VJET opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
voxeljet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.