VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

VSE Stock Down 2.2 %

VSEC stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. VSE has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,203,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after buying an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,811,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

