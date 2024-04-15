WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,256,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WESCO International by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

