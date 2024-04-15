Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,731 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.