William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

AEHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

AEHR opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $338.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

