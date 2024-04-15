William Blair Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

CarMax Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.41 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.