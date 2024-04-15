William Blair Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.60 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $413.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.