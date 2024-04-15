Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

